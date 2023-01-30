Week 4 of Mark Jensen retrial: Mark and Julie Jensen's son testifies, defense rests

A son of Mark and Julie Jensen testified Monday in the high-profile jury retrial of his father, the Pleasant Prairie man accused of poisoning and suffocating his wife to death in December 1998.

David Jensen, now 33, testified for the first time in Kenosha County Circuit Court. David Jensen was just eight years old when his mother was found dead in her bed. David Jensen was the last witness presented by the defense before they rested Monday afternoon.

Mark Jensen, 63, was convicted in February 2008 for the murder of Julie Jensen inside their Carol Beach neighborhood home near the lakefront. He is standing trial again here after years of appeals and battles in state and federal courts.

Mark Jensen, according to prosecutors, killed the 40-year-old mother of two over three days in December 1998 by poisoning her with odorless ethylene glycol, more commonly known as antifreeze, and then suffocating her by sitting on her while she laid in bed dying and gasping for air. He allegedly killed her in order to make it easier for him to be with a woman he was having an affair with and who later married.

They also allege he killed Julie Jensen out of deep anger and obsession over a previous sexual affair she had with a coworker years before, along with other marriage issues.

Mark Jensen, a former stock broker, searched the internet for ways to make Julie Jensen’s death look like a suicide and terrorized her for years with strategically placed pornography of men, lewd emails and phone calls, according to prosecutors.

Mark Jensen, however, has maintained his innocence ever since his wife’s death. His attorneys have argued Julie Jensen was deeply depressed and died by suicide after framing her husband for her death.

All witness testimony ended Monday afternoon in what is now the fourth week of trial. Closing arguments are expected this week.

Son testifies

David Jensen told the court about his recollections from the day of his mother's death.

On Dec. 3, 1998, the day of Julie Jensen's death, David Jensen said he and his little brother Douglas Jensen, who was three at the time, were picked up from school and taken to their home by their father.

"We came inside and Doug and I went to the living room," David Jensen testified. "It was my dad, my brother Douglas and I."

David Jensen said his father told the boys to wait in the living room while he went down the hallway to a bedroom to check on Julie Jensen. David Jensen said his father eventually came out crying.

"I don't remember how long exactly it was but he came out crying, not terribly long (after), David Jensen said. "He was sobbing and told us to stay there, told me to put on a movie for Doug (and then) went to the telephone and returned down the hallway. We just stayed in the living room."

He said that was the first time he'd seen him cry.

Earlier that day David Jensen said he said goodbye to her before he went to school. He said her breathing was raspy but "she still gave us a hug, told us she loved us before we left."

He said he didn't remember her having such raspy breathing the day before even though she wasn't feeling well and in bed.

Prior to leaving the house, David Jensen said he spoke with his father "about how we were going to come straight home" after school and that if Julie Jensen wasn't feeling better they would take her "straight to the doctor."

David Jensen said he spent the night at his aunt's home and the next morning he and his brother were told about their mother's death by Mark Jensen.

"He sat us down on his lap and told us she'd passed," David Jensen recalled. "I had kind of already knew at that point, and I don't remember what specifically he said to me. I was kind of just numb and he may as well been talking to the wall. I was kind of just in a daze."

David Jensen made eye contact with his father and smiled at him when he exited the courtroom after testifying for about an hour.

Expert witness

A forensic psychiatrist also testified Monday. Dr. Sara West said Julie Jensen was at high risk of dying by suicide. West said Julie Jensen was deeply depressed even though she reportedly told people closer to her she was not suicidal or didn't appear to be suffering from depression.

Reason for new trial

The original prosecutor, Jambois, a former Kenosha County District attorney, is serving as special prosecutor before Judge Anthony Milisauskas, now the third Kenosha County Circuit Court judge to preside over the matter.

Mark Jensen is represented by a team of defense attorneys led by Bridget Krause.

A Kenosha County judge vacated Mark Jensen’s conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Jensen deserved a new trial.

The court found that a letter his wife wrote incriminating him in the event something should happen to her could not be used by the prosecution as it was in the first trial. In early 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court helped pave the way for this new trial when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling.

The so-called “letter from the grave” in which Julie Jensen wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect” will not be allowed into evidence during this lengthy trial. The high-profile case has sparked headlines across the nation.

Mark Jensen opts not to testify

Attorneys with the defense rested their case on Monday.

Some of the those who were called to testify by the defense included a forensic pathologist, a medical toxicologist, the Jensen family doctor and Mark Jensen's sister.

The prosecution rested last week after calling 38 witnesses to the stand and playing lengthy videos of some of the men and women who testified during the first trial but were unable to testify again or had died.

Among those who testified during the first two weeks of trial for the prosecution included local law enforcement officials, former coworkers of Mark Jensen, former neighbors of the Jensens, a brother of Julie Jensen, medical examiners and inmates who Mark Jensen reportedly told of his alleged actions.

Mark Jensen chose not to testify, as is his Constitutional right.

The state began called rebuttal witnesses Monday afternoon and that ended around 4 p.m.

Mark Jensen, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in his wife’s death, remains in custody on a $1.2 million cash bond in Kenosha County. He faces life in prison.