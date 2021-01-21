Weekend snowstorm for Wisconsin could impact NFC title game in Green Bay

Accumulating snow is likely Saturday night into Sunday for Wisconsin, though it may be over in Green Bay by kickoff at Lambeau Field at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service forecast for Green Bay features a 70% chance for snow Saturday night, mainly after midnight, and a 60% chance Sunday, mainly before noon, with early indications suggesting that a few inches will be possible.

Light to moderate snow accumulations Saturday night into Sunday morning are predicted for southern Wisconsin.

In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 20% chance for flurries between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., then snow after 5 p.m., with increasing clouds, a high near 35 and west winds around 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

Overnight, there’s a 30% chance for snow before 10 p.m., then flurries between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., as the low falls to around 8 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph produce wind chill values between 5 below and zero.

The snow Thursday and overnight isn’t expected to amount anything more than a dusting, the Weather Service said.

Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 17 and northwest winds around 10 mph, producing wind chill values of 5 below to 5.