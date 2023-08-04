EVANSVILLE — Lacy Shotliff wanted to promote her recently opened downtown thrift store, Weirdo Thrift, at Evansville's annual Independence Day parade.

And so she and a team put together a parade float using a plain white van with the words "Free Candy" written on the side. They threw candy — and hot dogs — at parade goers from the van, which drew a lot of laughs, Shotliff said.

"I thought it was fitting," said Shotliff, an artist, Madison hair salon owner and self-proclaimed weirdo. She wants the merchandise, art and other knick-knacks Weirdo Thrift carries to make people smile, or even perturb some customers.

On a quick walk through Weirdo Thrift at 26 W. Main St., you'll find items like a vintage television with a chicken head in it, a videocassette recorder that says "Be Kind, Rewind Your Mind," ceramic bowties, a Pee-wee Herman doll and other wacky wares. At the front of the store is a stand painted yellow that says "Bluth's Original Frozen Banana" on the side as a reference to one of Shotliff's favorite sitcoms, "Arrested Development."

"It's just hilarious," Shotliff said of the stand.

On a wall to the right of the shop's entrance titled "Til Death Do We Art" hangs Shotliff's many paintings — her favorite is one of cartoon character Pizza Steve from the show "Uncle Grandpa" on the Cartoon Network. That painting was her daughter's idea, Shotliff said.

"You can turn almost anything into art," Shotliff said. Throughout the shop are more of Shotliff's paintings — some of which sell for upwards of $500 — upcycled clothes and other creations.

The shop carries items on consignment from other creators, as well as antiques, jewelry, accessories and shoes. Some inventory comes from boxes of random items customers drop off, too.

"I like anything that's quirky and interesting and would maybe freak some people out," Shotliff said. "I'm always interested in artists of any kind approaching me."

At the back of the shop is Weirdo Thrift's "Frankenstage," framed by acrylic paintings of Frankenstein-esque characters. That's both Shotliff's studio space and a potential music and move night venue.

She said she's still planning how often music performances and movie nights would happen, but said musicians of all genres would be welcome to perform, and that shows would start happening in the fall.

"If you are freaked out by something in a bad way, you need to look inward," Shotliff said of her philosophy about Weirdo Thrift. "You can always learn from something that makes you feel uncomfortable. People might have less pain anxiety or anger that way."

Why not

Shotliff's reason for opening Weirdo Thrift? Boredom.

She also owns Haven Hair Collective, a hair salon on High Point Road in Madison. The hairstylist decided to give art a try sparing no medium. After all, Shotliff had the free time.

Her home was soon bursting at the seams with her art. Shotliff tried selling it online for a while, but that didn't pan out. She called that website Weirdo Thrift.

Then she saw that the Evansville space was available, and something clicked. Weirdo Thrift is now Shotliff's source of "constant inspiration."

And since Weirdo Thrift's February opening, "business has been up and down," but Shotliff expects foot traffic to pick up once the school year starts up, as well as during the holiday season.

Weirdo Thrift is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.