West Allis man arrested in 2019 fatal shooting of man at Columbia County home, police say

A West Allis man was arrested Thursday in the homicide death of Keith R. Wolf, who was fatally shot in his town of Leeds home on Sept. 27, 2019.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Allen Kijewski, 43, was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his home. Evidence seized included a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting. He is expected to face charges of first-degree intentional homicide.

The West Allis Police Department, the state Department of Criminal Investigations, and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office took Kijewski into custody without incident. Kijewski was then taken to the Columbia County Jail to await his initial court appearance. Additional charges against Kijewski are expected.

Wolf was killed in his home on Bradley Road in the town of Leeds on Sept. 27, 2019 at 9:22 p.m. while investigating a noise heard in the basement of his residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a previous release, the sheriff’s office said a 911 call from Wolf’s wife reported the family heard noises they believed to be from an intruder and that Wolf “grabbed a gun and went into the basement to check out what they had heard.”