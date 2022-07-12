 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Milwaukee officer hit by bullet fragment after another fired at armed suspect, authorities say

  • Updated
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

WEST MILWAUKEE — Police in West Milwaukee say an officer was grazed by a bullet after another officer fired his weapon at an armed suspect.

Authorities say officers responded to a residence about 11:30 p.m. Monday after a male caller told dispatchers he felt he was about to die, gave his address and hung up.

Police say the man came out of his home and pointed a gun at an officer, who fired a round, but missed the suspect. A fragment from that bullet hit the second officer, causing minor injuries, WTMJ-TV reported.

Officers used a stun gun on the man and arrested him. Officials say a firearm was recovered.

The man refused medical treatment and officers took him to a Milwaukee County mental health facility.

Charges are pending.

