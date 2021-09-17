What is the student vaccination rate at your UW System campus?

Student vaccination rates at Wisconsin's public universities range widely from 91% at UW-Madison to 38% at UW-Parkside, according to figures released Friday.

The data offers the first complete picture of COVID-19 vaccination rates across the University of Wisconsin System, which has encouraged but not required students and employees to get the shot. The approach differs from at least half a dozen private universities and colleges in the state that are requiring vaccination.

The System's stance against vaccine mandates has frustrated some faculty members, many of whom worry about returning in-person to teach in mostly aging buildings that have what they describe as poor ventilation. They believe a mandate would provide a much safer learning environment.

COVID-19 mitigation measures in place at System campuses include an indoor mask mandate and, at most campuses, required weekly testing for unvaccinated individuals.

The percentage of fully vaccinated students as of Wednesday are: