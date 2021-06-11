What’s Foxconn making in Mount Pleasant? State leaders appear just as in the dark as the public

In renegotiating the contract, Brennan said: “As we spent time both in the early months of the administration and through the course of the pandemic, really the discussions were about how do we provide some of that flexibility … (and) get relief from (the state’s) obligation of nearly $3 billion in taxpayer money.” He gave the credit for the negotiation to Missy Hughes, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. secretary and CEO, and her team.

Foxconn appears to have work underway involving data infrastructure. Its 100-foot-tall High-Performance Computing Data Center Globe — more commonly known as “The Foxconn Globe” — is reportedly up and running. But the company has not publicly stated what kind of technology is housed there, what it’s doing or how powerful it is. Although it’s generally understood that it involves data storage and the cloud, markets projected to experience a tripling in size from 2020 to 2025.

In April, Hughes told PBS Wisconsin that, from what she has seen, Foxconn “is building high-tech data servers, and they have put in assembly lines to do that … for a number of different companies.”