Where's winter? Unseasonably warm weather frustrating outdoor enthusiasts in southern Wisconsin

Dan Wallace isn’t happy about the unseasonably warm temperatures that are putting some winter sports on hold this month.

Wallace, 73, a cross-country skier for 53 years, was driving north Thursday in search of better ski conditions. Reached by phone halfway between Stevens Point and Wausau, Wallace said he didn’t see any snow cover until he got 100 miles north of Madison.

“We as cross-country skiers are being seriously affected by the lack of snow,” he said.

It’s not just skiers. Many people looking for a Wisconsin winter upside — ice-skating, sledding, snowshoeing through the woods — are wondering what season this is. Neither fall, nor winter, nor spring.

Downhill skiers can still pursue their passion, however, with all three area ski hills making their own snow.

The Madison area saw a cold stretch last month, but the frigid air moved out between Christmas and New Year’s and the current warming trend is expected to last through much of January, according to the National Weather Service.

The normal high for this time of year is about 27 degrees, but all but a couple of days this month have been in the mid-30s to around 40 degrees, said Kevin Wagner, a meteorologist in the weather service’s Milwaukee-Sullivan office.

Wagner said low temperatures for this time of year are usually between 11 and 14 degrees, but there have only been two days, Jan. 7-8, when they’ve dipped that low. Generally, they’ve been five to 10 degrees warmer, he said.

Jaclyn Anderson, another meteorologist in Milwaukee-Sullivan, said the Madison area will continue to see above-normal temperatures.

It will be slightly cooler for the next two days, she said, but Sunday and Monday are likely to bring temperatures in the mid-40s.

“Recently at night we’ve been seeing these overnight lows kind of right around, or in some spots, below freezing, which does help with the refreeze process after melting during the day,” Anderson said.

But early next week, temperatures will stay mostly above freezing, even at night, she said

“When we’re looking at temperatures in the mid-40s, you’re running about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year,” Anderson said.

This season’s snowfall totals are in line with the historical average, however, according to AccuWeather. Madison has usually gotten just under 20 inches by now, but so far this season has gotten 21. You wouldn’t know it by looking out the window, though. Most of that snow is long gone.

“The lack of snow on the ground really impacts some of those outdoor recreations, especially during January, when we usually typically have a pretty decent snowpack out there,” Anderson said.

Watery rinks

One of the biggest casualties of unseasonably warm weather has been Madison’s skating rinks. Most of the city’s 19 rinks had yet to open by Thursday, according to data provided by Madison Parks spokesperson Ann Shea. The ice-skating and hockey rinks at Elver Park had been open the most, or 10 days so far this season: Dec. 1, Dec. 25-28 and Jan. 6-10.

City ice rinks with liners under them freeze more quickly. Even so, Olbrich’s has only been open six days this season. The rinks at Vilas, Tenney and Westmorland parks have only been open four days, while the parks’ hockey rinks have been closed.

The rinks at Elver Park have been closed this week because of the weather and also to preserve the ice for the Parks Division’s Groove and Glide event Friday night. There’s another one planned for Westmorland Park on Feb. 3, and Tenney Park is scheduled to host Skate Cinema on Feb. 11.

The city’s cross-country ski trails were open for a couple of weeks starting Dec. 15. Shea said that was earlier than in most recent years. As conditions allow, the city grooms seven locations through a partnership with MadNorSki, a local cross-country ski club. Four of the ski trails are free to use and three require a cross-country ski permit.

Anderson, the meteorologist, said long-term models show a gradual cooling trend toward the end of January and into February.

Tyrol rolls on

Nathan McGree, owner and general manager of Tyrol Basin ski and snowboard area in the town of Vermont, near Mount Horeb, said the warmup has had little impact on his business, other than “it helps to have the snow in the backyard so people get the bug to come out and ski and snowboard.”

McGree said there’s plenty of snow at Tyrol.

“We’re 100% open,” he said. “The lack of natural snow doesn’t affect our operations. We have awesome snow-making equipment.”

He said Tyrol makes lots of snow no matter what, and having to make more doesn’t affect his bottom line much. “We can’t ever count on Mother Nature to provide enough,” he said.

‘Bigger picture’

Wallace, who was heading to the Boulder Junction area Thursday, said the lack of natural snow has him worried about more than just not being able to ski.

“We really ought to be worrying about the bigger picture,” he said, referring to climate change. “That this is real, that something is going on that not only affects me here in the Midwest, it may be affecting other people all over the world in significantly worse ways. Example: California.”

At least 18 people have died in the storms that have battered California, which in the last two weeks has experienced gale-force winds, floods, power outages and forced evacuations, according to national news reports.

The extreme weather in much of California let up Wednesday, but is expected to return with a new round of atmospheric rivers Friday.

On Thursday, the weather service said a large cyclone wall moving north along the West Coast will bring rain to parts of Oregon, Washington and Northern California. The storm is predicted to extend through the weekend.

