While in prison, Derrick Seay Sr. turned his life around. Now, he guides Racine's youth

RACINE — Derrick Seay Sr. was 13 years old when he started dealing drugs and running with the Vice Lords on Racine’s north side in the early 1990s.

He was 14 years old when he was charged with homicide as a party to a crime for a shooting that occurred following a clash between the Vice Lords and a south-side gang where a bystander was shot. Seay did not pull the trigger, but he was with the gang when the shots were fired. He later received another prison sentence on drug charges.

Seay knows a lot about street life, juvenile crime and finding the way forward when there is no one to show you the way. In the time between his last prison sentence and now, 13 years, he has worked steadily mentoring youth.

“I truly believe that God took me out of there for this, what I’m doing now,” he said of his transition from street life to prison to mentoring at-risk youth.

He is one of three Credible Messengers employed by Racine County. They work with young people in the youth justice system, hoping to guide them out of trouble.

Maurice Horton, who manages Racine County Credible Messenger, explained that each of the other two mentors also fell into the criminal justice system, but now have turned their lives around and are working to guide the next generation.

The Credible Messenger model, which pairs justice-involved youth with mentors who have a shared, lived experience, was first used in New York City and is now being adopted in other U.S. cities — like Racine.

Credible Messenger, Seay explained, is not a program. It does not have a beginning or an end. It’s a movement to enhance restorative justice for at-risk youth.

Racine County’s version of Credible Messenger recently received $50,000 in grant funding from the state.

Messengers

Horton, an educator and City of Racine alderman, said it was his goal to expand it in order to reach more youth.

“Who better to tell them (youth) than the folks who have been there and done that already?” Horton said.

The goal is to keep youth out of trouble and out of the county’s juvenile detention center, he said.

Each Credible Messenger mentors five young people. “And, for the most part, they have been successful,” Horton said.

As an example, he pointed to Tyrell Davis, one of the other Credible Messengers who has been working with a young man since he was released from custody seven months ago.

Davis takes him to school, picks him up afterward and ensures he’s not hanging out with company that will likely put him back into detention. He works closely with the young man’s family as well.

The program ensures there are a diverse group of people working with troubled youth: social workers, teachers and law enforcement, but also those who have first-hand knowledge of the street life.

“It’s a little bit of everybody, from all walks of life, assisting in the process,” Horton said.

To date, there have not been complaints about pairing justice-involved youth with ex-convicts.

Horton said most parents/guardians are appreciative of the fact someone is working with the young person to show them the way forward.

Relationships

Seay never really knew his father, who went to prison on a 25-year sentence for murder when Seay was just 5 years old. The other man in his life, an uncle, was a homicide victim.

Seay’s older brothers started hanging out with gangs. It was not long before he followed his big brothers. His mother cared about the safety and well-being of her boys, but Seay described himself as rebellious. Despite her best efforts, he and his two brothers spent their youth in and out of incarceration.

He was doing a stint for selling drugs in 2005 when his father died of a drug overdose.

Seay said he never wanted to be like his father. But there he was sitting behind bars, just like his dad. He was also failing his children, just like his dad.

It was a powerful moment. The man who left the Racine Correctional Institute in 2006 was a changed man.

Seay went to work mentoring youth almost immediately. He started out at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA, initially coaching basketball, and began mentoring inmates. Seay also went back to school and earned his associate degree in human services.

However, his job as a Credible Messenger was what he envisioned for himself: mentoring youth.

At the heart of working with troubled youth is the ability to form relationships, Seay said.

Youth from troubled homes learn distrust at an early age. It takes time to get beyond the walls to the young person who may have trauma from abuse, substance abuse or poverty.

It is difficult to get beyond that wall with a single speech. It takes time and dedication.

Seay said he tries to help the youth he mentors to understand by telling them, “I’m you.” That is, he understands the path they are walking because he also walked it.

Funding With so much invested in the youth he mentors, Derrick Seay is definitely concerned about future funding for Racine County's Credible Messengers. The need is much greater than the current funding level can meet, he said, even with the most recent state grant. “We have to be looking for other sources of funding already,” he said.