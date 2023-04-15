A cafe in Whitewater where customers mingle with 15 to 20 cats on any given day that range in age from four months to 14 years, was featured on CBS News Friday morning.

However, the producer erroneously introduced the cafe as being in Whitewater, Michigan, not Whitewater, Wisconsin.

"A cozy cafe in Whitewater, Michigan, is serving up more than just coffee. They provide cuddles and cuteness, too, with cats," the producer said.

She said owner Natalie Serna, a former nurse, was inspired to open Barista Cats Cafe "to help the college kids at nearby University of Wisconsin," where her daughter is a student. "She was a big, big part of my inspiration during COVID. She was locked in her dorm freshman year."

Serna, who opened her business on Feb. 4, said the piece was wonderful despite what she called "the minor blip in the beginning," adding, "but to err is human."

She said she didn't know there was a Whitewater, Michigan, a township in Grand Traverse County with a population of 2,688 at the 2020 census.

The piece ran on "The Uplift," which focuses on "stories that uplift and inspire" and show up weekly on the CBS News app.

The cafe's target demographic is college students while they're in school, she said, and when they were out for spring break she saw a wide range of ages.

Serna told the CBS producer that cats have a healing benefit, and she wanted to bring that to college students and senior citizens in Whitewater. "It really reduces stress, it reduces anxiety, not only for the humans, but for the cats."

The Humane Society provides all the cats for the cafe, and they're all available for adoption.

Serna said business has been strong and she's facilitated 48 adoptions. "The community has just been absolutely wonderful."

