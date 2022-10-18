Whitewater man charged with sexually assaulting woman at UW-Whitewater residence hall

A 21-year-old Whitewater man faces sexual assault charges stemming from an incident that allegedly took place at a UW-Whitewater residence hall on Oct. 2.

Maximus A. Berrios, of 280 South Janesville Street, Whitewater, has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

A woman told an officer that on Oct. 1 she and her friends were out drinking alcohol. Later that night, they returned to Pulliam Hall, the residence hall where they were staying.

In the early morning hours on Oct. 2, Berrios, the defendant, and a friend came over to the residence hall. At one point, when left alone in the living room with the woman, Berrios began forcing himself onto her in a sexual manner as she continually told him to stop.

Later, the defendant went to apologize to her and said he would not touch her again. But he did, causing her pain. The assault stopped once he passed out or pretended to be sleeping.

On Oct. 5, when interviewed by police, the defendant originally denied touching her. But he later admitted to doing so and noted that things got carried away. When asked if he recognized his actions were a sexual assault, he responded with “yeah.”

He was arrested and was booked in the Walworth County Jail.