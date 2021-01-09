Who should get COVID-19 vaccine next? A state committee debates

Wisconsin might open COVID-19 vaccination to people 70 and older and limited groups of essential workers once most health care workers and nursing home residents are immunized, according to discussion by a state committee Friday.

The group’s deliberations about who should get the vaccine next came as Gov. Tony Evers and seven other Democratic governors asked federal health officials to release more doses of COVID-19 vaccine. President-elect Joe Biden said he would stop holding back second doses for people who have received one, as the Trump administration has done.

“The failure to distribute these doses to states who request them is unconscionable and unacceptable,” the governors wrote in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Members of the state vaccine committee agreed on slight departures from federal guidelines — which call for moving next to ages 75 and older and more types of essential workers — but some disagreed on whether to add group home residents and prison and jail inmates.