More than 1,800 volunteers in seven states will fan out Saturday morning for the annual Midwest Crane Count, an event designed to collect data on migrating whooping and sandhill cranes.

And an agreement between two Wisconsin organizations that at times have not always seen eye to eye could help further protect crane populations and other birds and animals.

The International Crane Foundation near Baraboo and the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, which is comprised of hunters, anglers and trappers, have signed a memorandum of understanding designed to further educate the public on the voluntary use of non-lead ammunition and fishing tackle.

Millions of birds are poisoned by lead each year after some ingest lead pellets or fragments thinking they are seeds and others like eagles, hawks and owls eat meat contaminated with lead.

Others birds, like loons, can ingest lead sinkers or jigs while scouring lake bottoms for fish and crayfish. Non-lead alternatives, which aren’t as harmful to wildlife but may be more costly than lead, include shot and fishing tackle made with copper, tin, and tungsten, according to studies.

Both the ICF and WWF say they both “strongly support” outdoor education and science-based conservation policies and practices.

“Communication is the key,” said Mark Kakatsch, chair of the WWF’s waterfowl committee. “We want to model behavior that seeks common ground on the issues where we can agree, even when we agree to strongly disagree on other issues.”

The organizations disagree, for example, on whether a hunting season for sandhill cranes should be allowed.

As part of the memorandum, both organizations will also seek ways to collaborate on protecting the environment from contaminants; publicize the ICF and WWF relationship and facts about cranes and educate waterfowl hunters about crane identification. They also plan to engage with private landowners and maintain communication and seek opportunities to collaborate. The ICF will also become a statewide affiliate of WWF, founded in 1949, to provide opportunities for youth in the Conservation Leadership Corp.

“I am hopeful this collaboration will help us assist farmers who support wildlife,” said Rich Beilfuss, president and CEO of the International Crane Foundation. “I am confident we can work together to resolve crop damage issues and focus on crane conservation on farms and private lands.”

Founded in 1973 the ICF has grown to 125 employees around the world and is now headquartered on a sprawling 240-acre campus that includes exhibits of cranes from around the world. The exhibits include a pair of whooping cranes, one of the rarest birds in the world.

The ICF is located just west of a prime staging area for sandhill cranes on the Wisconsin River. About 75,000 sandhill cranes either breed, nest or pass through Wisconsin each spring and fall.

One of the efforts by the ICF is to prevent spring crop damage. The ICF worked with a natural sciences company to create Avipel, a seed treatment made from an organic chemical found in plants that is nonlethal, nontoxic and unappetizing to a wide range of birds including sandhill cranes. The treatment increases the yields for farmers who in the past have seen sandhill cranes decimate newly planted fields.

Whooping cranes are protected. While there are hunting seasons for sandhill cranes in some states, the birds have not been legally hunted in Wisconsin for over 100 years thanks in part to the migratory bird act.

But all eyes will be on the sandhill cranes and whooping cranes this weekend for the annual count, which takes place in all of Wisconsin and portions of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota, part of the eastern migration route for the birds.

Each crane count site consists of a county coordinator who will assign a site and provide instructions on how to participate and report the data. Those wishing to volunteer can visit cranecount.org. Data collected will help researchers identify population trends, new areas where cranes are colonize and create awareness about cranes and their wetland habitats.

In 2022, there 15,322 sandhill cranes counted, of which 13,019 were seen in Wisconsin. Of the 64 whooping cranes counted, 59 were in Wisconsin with 14 whooping cranes counted in Monroe County and 11 counted in Green Lake County according to the data.

Photos: Great Midwest Crane Fest Great Midwest Crane Fest Cranes Festival 11-11042022114630 Great Midwest Crane Fest Great Midwest Crane Fest Cranes Festival 12-11042022114630 Cranes Festival 13-11042022114630 Great Midwest Crane Fest Great Midwest Crane Fest Great Midwest Crane Fest Great Midwest Crane Fest Great Midwest Crane Fest Cranes Festival 07-11042022114630 Great Midwest Crane Fest