Why the pumpkin spice frenzy takes hold every fall, and how some in Wisconsin are celebrating

Nidia “Nissi” Irias first heard of pumpkin spice when she moved to America from her home country, Honduras, about 14 years ago.

“In the beginning, I thought: Pumpkin?” said the owner of Nissi’s Cake Room on Washington Avenue with a grimace. “But then I tried it.”

What does Irias like about it? “The spices — cinnamon, nutmeg, mixed with ginger ... the allspice,” she said; her eyes were big and excited.

Irias is not the only one who’s passionate about pumpkin spice. National Pumpkin Spice Day is today and was first recognized on Oct. 1, 2015, to commemorate the fall flavor and all the fuzziness it brings.

Pumped for pumpkin spice

The earliest reference to “pumpkin spice” is in a recipe for pumpkin spice cakes published in The Washington Post in 1936, according to the Chicagoist. But the flavor’s popularity nowadays can easily be attributed to Starbucks for their pumpkin spice lattes, or “PSLs.”

PSLs were first put on Starbucks’ menu in 2003, and over 500 million have been sold since then.

“When dreaming up the original recipe, Starbucks’ research and development team brought real pumpkin pies into the test kitchen. They even poured Starbucks signature espresso shots on top to find the perfect flavor for the now iconic beverage,” said Starbucks spokesperson Tyler Krivich.

But Starbucks didn’t see the trend catch on until about 2008, and then it grew even stronger in 2018. The coffee company opened its own Facebook group, the Leaf Rakers Society, that year for over 42,000 to just talk about fall and Starbucks coffee.

Samantha Mays was ahead of a Journal Times reporter in line at Nissi’s Cake Room when she ordered a pumpkin spice latte. Nissi’s had just added the seasonal drinks back to their rotational menu as fall kicks in.

“I love pumpkin flavor,” Mays said. She works at a restaurant that won’t be bringing their pumpkin offerings back this year, so instead she said she has to get her fix at Nissi’s. “I love the seasonal feeling of it. I love pumpkin seeds, pumpkins, pies — we make pies every year.”

The ‘seasonal’ feeling

The “seasonal” feeling that Mays is referring to is, of course, fall.

Swan’s Pumpkin Farm in Franksville is one of the most popular spots in Racine County to hit during the season, with rows of pumpkins of all sizes to take home.

Though Swan’s doesn’t offer any pumpkin spice-specific items, it provides the main ingredient for pumpkin spice: pumpkins, grown over 47 acres in the farm.

Owner Ken Swan said the experience of visiting a pumpkin farm is quintessential to families. “It’s creating memories you’ll have forever.”

Couple Danielle and Dave Naspinski, of Antioch, were at Swan’s on Tuesday with their children; they said it’s a tradition of theirs to celebrate fall by visiting pumpkin patches or other farms each year.

The family picks up pumpkins to carve every Halloween. For them, heading to a pumpkin patch or enjoying pumpkin-flavored food “symbolizes the comfort season. Pumpkins symbolize that change in weather,” Danielle said.

Pumpkins from far, far away

Nissi’s Cake Room offers pumpkin spice lattes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, bread loaves (with maple frosting, Irias pointed out) and macarons. Irias said during this season, she makes pumpkin spice-flavored baked goods almost every day because her customers love them.

Dogs and Cream, 2721 Douglas Avenue, even has a limited edition pumpkin pie milkshake.

Walking into GypsyJava, a coffee shop at 1700 North Main St., you’ll be greeted by life-size cardboard cutouts of Yoda and Chewbacca recommending the house pumpkin spice latte and chai.

“A lot of people like the same thing every day,” said Tracy Stacy, owner of GypsyJava, “but when the weather changes, all of a sudden they’re in the mood for something different.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0