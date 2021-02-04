Why were Sun Prairie sixth-graders asked how they would punish a slave? District still mum on origin of lesson.

But Sun Prairie School Board member Marilyn Ruffin, the board’s only person of color, said Wednesday she is still wondering why this lesson showed up in her district in the first place. It isn’t a part of the curriculum.

“This was not a district-approved website to even go to to even get lesson plans from there,” Ruffin said. “(The teachers) never got approval to do that.”

Curriculum questions

The district has not responded to questions about its policies or guidelines for using materials from online resources, but teachers generally draw from a variety of areas when coming up with lesson plans, said UW-Madison professor Jeremy Stoddard, who teaches in the the School of Education’s Department of Curriculum and Instruction.

Teachers can get lessons from a textbook, the district’s curriculum, creating their own activities, other teachers from their school, websites, online networks of teachers or a professional development program where leaders in the field help teachers improve their skills, Stoddard said.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction said local school districts determine their own curriculum and how to implement it. Stoddard said there is generally some leeway for teachers to decide how they want something to be taught in their classroom.