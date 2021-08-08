1 Clark County highway worker killed, another hurt in crash

TOWN OF HENDREN, Wis. (AP) — A highway worker was killed and another was injured as they worked to clear a tree that had fallen across a highway in Clark County early Sunday.

According to sheriff's officials, the driver who struck the workers was arrested on possible charges of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle and causing injury while driving drunk.

The injured worker called 911 about 1 a.m. to report the crash. Deputies say a driver traveling south on county Highway G struck the workers and the tree in the Town of Hendren, which is about 30 miles west of Marshfield.

The caller was transported to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries. The other highway worker died at the scene of the crash, officials said.

The 28-year-old driver was taken to the Clark County Jail. Investigators say that besides alcohol, speed was a factor in the crash.

Strong storms moved across Clark County and other parts of the state on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0