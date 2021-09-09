1 dead, 2 injured in crash following State Patrol pursuit

MILWAUKEE (AP) — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a law enforcement pursuit ended with a crash in Milwaukee.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, all three people were in a vehicle being pursued by the Wisconsin State Patrol Wednesday night.

The State Patrol attempted a traffic stop, which led to the pursuit which ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed near a Interstate 94 exit ramp west of American Family Field.

A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others in the vehicle were seriously injured, but are expected to survive, officials said.

Milwaukee police are assisting the State Patrol in the investigation.

