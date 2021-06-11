 Skip to main content
1 dead after hit-and-run crash ends with vehicle in flames
1 dead after hit-and-run crash ends with vehicle in flames

SOMERS, Wis. (AP) — A hit-and-run incident in Kenosha County has ended with one person dead.

The Kenosha News reported that sheriff’s deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash in Somers late Thursday afternoon. Sheriff’s Lt. Tom Gilley says a pickup truck had apparently rear-ended another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The truck later crashed on a curve and burst into flames. Firefighters discovered a body inside the truck. The county medical examiner was called to the scene. The dead person’s identity hasn’t been released.

