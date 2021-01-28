 Skip to main content
1 dead, another injured in Milwaukee apartment fire
AP

1 dead, another injured in Milwaukee apartment fire

MILWAUKEE (AP) — One person has died and another has been injured in an apartment building fire on Milwaukee's near south side early Thursday, according to a battalion chief on the scene.

Battalion Chief Travis Jones tells WTMJ-TV that 30 to 40 tenants have been displaced by the fire on the third floor of the building.

Some residents stayed warm in a city bus while firefighters worked the scene just after midnight in single digit temperatures.

No firefighters were injured. The condition of the injured person was not immediately known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

