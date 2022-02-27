 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

1 killed, 2 critically injured in Milwaukee shooting

One man was killed and two others were critically injured in a shooting on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE (AP) — One man was killed and two others were critically injured in a shooting early Sunday morning on Milwaukee’s south side, authorities said.

Police responded to a report about 2:20 a.m. and discovered three shooting victims. A 29-year-old man died at the scene. A 30-year-old man and 52-year-old man were taken to local hospitals.

No arrests had been made Sunday. Police said in a release that they “continue to seek unknown suspects.”

Milwaukee has logged 34 homicides so far in 2022, police said. That’s about double the number recorded in the same span in 2021.

