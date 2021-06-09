 Skip to main content
1 killed, 2 hurt in western Wisconsin ax attack
AP

1 killed, 2 hurt in western Wisconsin ax attack

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — A man in western Wisconsin attacked three people with an ax, killing one of them, authorities said.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Wednesday that the incident took place Sunday morning at a home in the town of Sparta. Police arrived to find the suspected attacker outside with a rifle and a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital. Inside the home officers discovered the body of 87-year-old Bernard Waite. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Waite was related to the attacker.

A woman and a third person were also attacked and were taken to a hospital.

The alleged attacker was arrested on suspicion of homicide.

