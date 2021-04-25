 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 killed, 2 injured in early-morning Milwaukee shooting
0 comments
AP

1 killed, 2 injured in early-morning Milwaukee shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed two others were injured early Sunday morning in a shooting in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call about 12:50 a.m., police said in a release. A 36-year-old man from Milwaukee was killed. A 31-year-old man from Milwaukee and a 40-year-old man from Waukesha were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation. No further information was released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News