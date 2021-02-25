1 of 2 teens injured in Barron County buggy crash has died

RICE LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A 17-year-old who has injured along with another teen when their horse-drawn buggy was hit by a truck in Barron County last week has died, sheriff's officials said Thursday.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, the teen who died and a 16-year-old were heading north on Highway M last Thursday night when a truck traveling in the same direction struck the buggy, which had operating rear lights.

The younger teen was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Sheriff's officials say they were notified Wednesday that the older teen, who had been flown from the scene, had died.

The case remains under investigation and will eventually be referred to the Barron County District Attorney's Office for consideration of charges, according to Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.

