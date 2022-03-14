1 person injured in crash of small plane in Green County

TOWN OF DECATUR, Wis. (AP) — One person was injured when a small plane crashed at Brodhead Airport in Green County, sheriff's officials said.

According to authorities, the crash happened Sunday afternoon in the town of Decatur as the pilot was practicing landing techniques. Sgt. Zack Degner said the 1975 Cessna began having some mechanical troubles.

The pilot, Delbert Devries, that as he was attempting to land the plane, speed and weather condition cause it to go beyond the landing strip and overturn. Devries was not seriously injured, but a passenger, John Musser, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified.

