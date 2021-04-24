10-year-old boy perishes in Milwaukee fire

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities in Milwaukee are investigating what started a fire that killed a 10-year-old boy.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office said the boy died in the fire on Friday night. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that police said in a news release that the fire was reported about 10 p.m. at a residence on the city's northwest side.

Other occupants in the residence were treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0