 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10-year-old boy perishes in Milwaukee fire
0 comments
AP

10-year-old boy perishes in Milwaukee fire

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities in Milwaukee are investigating what started a fire that killed a 10-year-old boy.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office said the boy died in the fire on Friday night. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that police said in a news release that the fire was reported about 10 p.m. at a residence on the city's northwest side.

Other occupants in the residence were treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News