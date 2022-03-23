 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
10th Assembly Republican won't seek reelection

Another Republican in the state Assembly won't seek reelection

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State Rep. Ken Skowronski announced Wednesday that he won't seek reelection this fall, bringing the number of Republicans retiring from the body to 10.

Skowronski represented Franklin, a Milwaukee suburb. He has served in the Assembly since December 2013, when he won a special election to earn a seat in the chamber. He served as chairman of the Assembly Committee on Veterans and Military Affairs this past session.

He didn't offer a reason in a statement announcing his retirement. He's set to turn 83 in May, according to a biography on the Legislature's website.

Fifteen Assembly members have now announced their retirements, including the 10 Republicans and five Democrats.

Six state senators have said they won't run again, including three Democrats and three Republicans.

