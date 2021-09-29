11-year-old girl fatally shot, 15-year-old in custody

FITCHBURG, Wis. (AP) — Police in a Madison suburb have arrested a 15-year-old boy in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl.

Fitchburg Police Lt. Edward Hartwick said the girl was shot in a residential neighborhood about 9:30 p.m. and died at a local hospital.

Hartwick says the 15-year-old was arrested at the scene on suspicion of first-degree reckless homicide. He was booked into the Dane County Jail.

Police say no other suspects are being sought.

