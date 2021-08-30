 Skip to main content
12-year-old boy suffers fatal blows, 8-year-old injured
AP

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of a 12-year-old boy who died after suffering blunt force trauma.

An 8-year-old was also injured Sunday and taken to the hospital. A number of neighbors, including Lewis Williams, told reporters a hammer was apparently used to inflict the injuries.

Williams said he overheard the younger boy talking at the scene.

“From what I heard, directly from his mouth was, ‘he tried to hit me with the hammer, too,’” said Williams.

Williams also said he heard arguing, and that he saw people put one boy into a car which drove away.

“A child, that’s messed up. I really don’t know what to say,” said Williams.

Police are searching for a known suspect. An autopsy by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to be done Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

