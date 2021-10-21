14 arrested, charged with large-scale cocaine distribution

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Fourteen people from southeastern Wisconsin have been arrested and charged with selling cocaine and crack cocaine in high volumes.

According to a federal indictment, those charged range in age from 23 to 64 and are from Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee and the Caledonia area. Law enforcement officials say “multiple firearms and controlled substances” were recovered as warrants were executed.

Charges include “conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 5 kilograms (11 pounds) or more of cocaine, and 500 grams (1.1 pounds) or more of cocaine base in the form of ‘crack’ cocaine.”

Authorities say one pound of cocaine is worth more than $54,000 on the street, but can vary with location and quality of the drug, The Journal Times reported.

Twelve of the defendants were arrested in Racine, Kenosha and Tennessee during the execution of 18 federal search warrants Wednesday, according to law enforcement. Two other defendants were already in custody.

Investigation of the drug operation began in November 2020, according to the Racine Police Department.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Journal Times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0