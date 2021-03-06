19-year-old dead, 2 others injured in Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 19-year-old man is dead and two other people were injured in an early morning shooting in Milwaukee.

Police say the shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday near Sherman Park.

Police arrived to find three people had been shot, and all of them were taken to a local hospital — where the 19-year-old died of his injuries.

The injured include a 16-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man, who were being treated for injuries.

Police said they are still investigating what led to the shooting and they are seeking unknown suspects. They are asking anyone with information to contact the police department.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0