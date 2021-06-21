1977-made Minot city bus to get new home in Wisconsin museum

“I like the idea that it’s going somewhere where Minot’s history is going to be preserved. It shows what transit was like in the ’70s and ’80s,” Minot Bus Superintendent Brian Horinka said.

He said the AM General Metropolitan buses were the first new buses purchased by the city after starting a public transit program.

With the donation of one bus to the museum, Minot has three remaining. One is used infrequently, mostly to shuttle Norsk Hostfest visitors. It is capable of transporting 60-65 passengers. The city plans to keep the bus for its historical collection.

The other two are operational but not used, and Horinka said publicity about the museum donation might spark more interest that could lead to auctioning those two. Through the years, visitors from Canada and various U.S. states have stopped in Minot just to see the vehicles.

Horinka noted it is remarkable that the city was running an AM General Metropolitan bus or two on a route or portion of a route as recently as 15 years ago.

“They have definitely gotten their use,” he said.

There are only a couple of other locations that each have an AM General Metropolitan bus but those buses aren’t operable, Zentz said.