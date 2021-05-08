2 charged in gunfire during racial justice march

A state police affidavit released Friday said Terry Myers arrived and fired twice in the air with a shotgun, then scanned the crowd with his gun and fired after seeing two flashes, hitting Thurman in the face, The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat reported. Two pistol shots then rang out and Myers responded with another blast, police said, citing footage they had reviewed, the paper said.

Thurman was recorded moments later saying Myers “shot me with the buckshot. I hit him, too,” the report said. Police said at the time that one demonstrator was struck by bird shot and was treated at a hospital and then released.

Myers was charged with aggravated and simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and harassment, prosecutors said. Thurman was charged with a firearms crime as well as aggravated and simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.

Myers’ attorney, Matthew Zatko, told WJAC-TV that his client fired in self-defense.

“If you look at the affidavit especially the last page, you will see that in the state police investigation, they indicate that two shots were fired at Mr. Myers before he returned the shots, striking the individual who fired the gun,” Zatko said. “Those are the facts and they are not in dispute.”

Court documents didn't list an attorney for Thurman and numbers listed in his name weren't in service Saturday.

