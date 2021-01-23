 Skip to main content
2 dead, including 12-year-old boy, in rural Wisconsin fire
AP

2 dead, including 12-year-old boy, in rural Wisconsin fire

LANCASTER, Wis. (AP) — Two people were killed, including a 12-year-old boy, and four others were injured in an early morning house fire in rural southwestern Wisconsin on Saturday.

Officials in Grant County say the fire happened around 3:30 a.m. in the Village of Blue River. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

WISC-TV reported that a 33-year-old man and 12-year-old boy died in the fire. A 14-year-old girl was flown to Milwaukee to be treated for injuries, and a 15-year-old boy was flown to UW Health in Madison. Two other people who were in the house at the time of the fire were treated at local hospitals and released.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WISC-TV.

