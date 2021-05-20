 Skip to main content
2 found fatally shot in Milwaukee suburb of Menomonee Falls
AP

2 found fatally shot in Milwaukee suburb of Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Police in a Milwaukee suburb are investigating the deaths of a man and woman.

The two were found dead in a Menomonee Falls apartment of apparent gunshot wounds on Wednesday, according to police. Officers went to the apartment at the direction of a concerned family member.

Police said they are not seeking any suspects at this time.

No further details were provided.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

