2 found fatally shot in Milwaukee suburb of Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Police in a Milwaukee suburb are investigating the deaths of a man and woman.

The two were found dead in a Menomonee Falls apartment of apparent gunshot wounds on Wednesday, according to police. Officers went to the apartment at the direction of a concerned family member.

Police said they are not seeking any suspects at this time.

No further details were provided.

