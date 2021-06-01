2 killed, 6 injured in Rock County crash

TOWN OF PORTER, Wis. (AP) — Two people were killed and six were injured when two vehicles collided at a Rock County intersection Monday, according to sheriff's officials.

According to investigators, an SUV ran a stop sign at a Highway 14 intersection in the town of Porter about 4:30 p.m. and collided with a pickup truck.

The pickup spun around and snapped a power pole. The SUV traveled into a farm field before coming to a stop.

A male passenger was thrown from the pickup and pronounced dead a the scene. A male and female were thrown from the SUV. The man was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The woman, a male passenger in the SUV and four people in the pickup were taken to area hospitals with various injuries. Their conditions were not released.

A section of Highway 14 was closed for about 6 1/2 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared and the power pole was replaced.

