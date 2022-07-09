 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

2 killed in shootout after fracas at Milwaukee grocery store

Two people were shot and killed following a disturbance at a Milwaukee grocery store

  • Updated
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two people were shot and killed following a disturbance at a Milwaukee grocery store Saturday morning, city authorities said.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said the shootings took place at the El Rey on Cesar Chavez Drive. It's one of three Milwaukee locations for the Hispanic grocery store.

Police said the ruckus spilled into the parking lot where a man and two security guards exchanged gunfire. The man and one of the security guards were killed and a bystander suffered minor injuries, police said. No further information was immediately released.

Milwaukee police reported a separate homicide that happened earlier Saturday, resulting in the death of a 30-year-old man.

The three homicides follow two killings in Milwaukee Friday night when police say a 66-year-old woman and 50-year-old man died in separate shootings within 30 minutes of each other.

The man was shot about 9 p.m. in the 6500 block of West Carmen Avenue and woman was shot about 9:25 p.m. in the 2400 block of North 44th Street. Both victims died at the scene, police said.

Milwaukee has recorded at least 112 homicides this year and is on track to set a record for a third straight year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

