AP

2 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Milwaukee

Two people have died in a wrong-way crash on the interstate in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two people are dead in a wrong-way crash on the interstate in Milwaukee.

Sheriff's officials say a driver going north in the southbound lanes of I-43/94 collided with another vehicle about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The southbound lanes were closed for about five hours.

Investigators have not identified those who were killed.

Authorities have not said where the driver got on the interstate or how far he or she traveled before the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

