MILWUAKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Fire Department reported that two men were shot and killed inside a vehicle Friday.

The double homicide occurred on the city’s northwest side, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Journal Sentinel reports police have not released any information on the shooting, but are investigating.

