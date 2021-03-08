2 million more Wisconsin residents to be vaccine eligible

Expanding too fast and creating a hope that vaccine is available even though supply already can't meet demand remains a concern, Willems Van Dyke said.

“That does keep me up at night, that we’ll go too quick," she said.

Wisconsin's vaccine supply is expected to increase at the end of March going into April, which is in line with President Joe Biden's pledge that there will be enough vaccine nationally for everyone who wants it by the end of May. State health officials say everyone who wants to be vaccinated will be able to get it by the end of June or early July.

Consideration was also given to the progress being made in vaccinating those who are already eligible, Willems Van Dyke said.

More than 60% of people over age 65 having received at least one dose. They are among nearly 1.1 million people have gotten at least one dose and nearly 604,000 had been fully vaccinated in Wisconsin, based on state health data.

In total, 19.7% of the state's population had received at least one dose, ranking it 18th nationwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The national average is 18.1%.