 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 pedestrians killed in separate Milwaukee County crashes
0 comments
AP

2 pedestrians killed in separate Milwaukee County crashes

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two pedestrians have died in separate hit-and-run crashes in Milwaukee County Sunday.

A 36-year-old man was crossing a street in West Allis about 6 p.m. when he was struck by an SUV, according to police. The man died at the scene and the driver fled.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it also responded to a pedestrian death Sunday on Milwaukee's west side. Police say a 56-year-old man was crossing the street about 6 p.m. when he was struck. The victim died at the scene.

Officers located the vehicle which struck the man, but are still looking for the driver.

Autopsies are expected to be done Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gov. Tony Evers announces 'We're All In' initiative and grants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News