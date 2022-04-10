2 people seriously injured after house explosion in Niagara

Authorities say the missing Middleton surgeon found dead in northern Wisconsin over the weekend fell from an embankment while hiking alone. The body of Dr. Kelsey Musgrove was found Sunday partially buried in a steep clay bank on the edge of a river at Potato River Falls in Iron County. Officials say it appears Musgrove ventured off the hiking path and an embankment collapsed beneath her. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a statement that an autopsy shows the 30-year-old doctor died of traumatic injuries she suffered in her fall down the bank. Musgrove’s last contact with people was on March 26. She was reported missing March 30.