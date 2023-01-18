 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Racine police officers shot with birdshot during call

Two southeastern Wisconsin police officers have been shot and wounded after a domestic disturbance call grew into a shootout with a suspect

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Two southeastern Wisconsin police officers were shot and wounded early Wednesday after a domestic disturbance call grew into a shootout with a suspect, police said.

Racine police say Officer Ben Eiden was shot in the face and Sgt. Joe Burinda was shot in the shoulder with suspected birdshot pellets after the suspect fired multiple shots out a window shortly before 1 a.m.

Eiden, Burinda and two other officers returned fire but missed the suspect, police said.

The suspect reappeared unarmed at the back of the house a short time later and agreed to surrender, police said. After being evaluated at a hospital for superficial injuries, he was taken to the Racine County Jail, police said.

Criminal charges are pending against the suspect for multiple counts of attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety and domestic violence disorderly conduct, police said.

Burinda and Eiden were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

