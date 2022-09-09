 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

28 Wisconsin sites renamed by feds to remove derogatory word

More than two dozen lakes and other sites in Wisconsin are among nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places on federal land in the U.S. that have been renamed by the government because they included a racist term for a Native American woman

  • 0

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — More than two dozen lakes and other sites in Wisconsin are among nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places on federal land in the U.S. that have been renamed by the government because they included a racist term for a Native American woman.

The changes announced Thursday capped a nearly yearlong process that began when Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, an American Indian, took office in 2021 and worked to remove the offensive word “squaw” from use on federal geographic features and lands.

“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long," said Haaland, from Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico.

In Wisconsin,. there are 28 places that have been renamed including Squaw Island in Door County, now named Keyes Island.

People are also reading…

Chairman of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, Ron Corn Sr., tells WLUK-TV he had hoped the names would have been removed sooner, but the fact that it's happening at all is gratifying.

“That helps mitigate a piece of the past that we just assumed would not perpetuate,” said Corn Sr. “So I think as a society we’re coming to terms with how we treat one another respectfully.”

The public has a chance to weigh in on the new names until April 25.

Haaland meanwhile created a panel that will take suggestions from the public on changing other places named with derogatory terms.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WLUK-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Some states could tax Biden's student loan debt relief

Some states could tax Biden's student loan debt relief

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers. But in some states, the tax man may demand a cut of that relief. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income. And that means borrowers who are still paying down student loans could owe taxes on as much as $10,000 or even $20,000 that would count as income. In Mississippi, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arkansas and North Carolina, forgiven student loans will be subject to state income taxes unless they change their laws to conform with the federal exemption. That's according to a tally by the Tax Foundation.

Wis. SOS hopeful wants election control, won't say how much

Wis. SOS hopeful wants election control, won't say how much

Wisconsin secretary of state hopeful Amy Loudenbeck says if she wins lawmakers should give her some control of elections in the key battleground state but the Republican candidate isn't saying what she wants to do with it. Loudenbeck faces long-time Democratic incumbent Doug La Follette in the Nov. 8 election. She has called for shifting election oversight from a state commission to the secretary of state's office, following the lead of many other states. She declined to tell The Associated Press in an interview what election duties she believes the office should have, saying that she doesn't make policy and legislators should decide how much power she gets.

Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in southeastern WI

A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County. Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday. The sheriff’s office says the man was not conscious when he was pulled from the pond by other skydivers. Deputies and members of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but the man never regained consciousness. Officials say the man was a professional practicing for the U.S. Parachute Association National Championships set to begin Sept. 3 at the skydiving center.

Man dies in shootout with Milwaukee police; bystander hurt

Man dies in shootout with Milwaukee police; bystander hurt

Police say a man was killed by Milwaukee officers after he led them on a chase into a busy downtown bar district, then got out of his vehicle and opened fire on them. One bystander, a 22-year-old Hudson woman, was hit by gunfire in the Friday night shootout. Authorities said they did not know if she was shot by police or by the man. Police say her injuries are not life-threatening. Police say the 47-year-old Milwaukee man was wanted in a homicide, and police were trying to arrest him when he fled and led them downtown. A video circulating on social media shows at least five police cars following a truck before multiple shots ring out.

Man who killed Wisconsin doctor, her husband gets life

Man who killed Wisconsin doctor, her husband gets life

The man convicted in the fatal shooting of a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband in the school’s arboretum has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Khari Sanford abducted Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre at gunpoint from their Madison home in March 2020 and took them to the UW Arboretum where he shot both of them in the head. He was convicted of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the slayings. The 21-year-old Sanford had been living with his girlfriend, the couple’s daughter, in their home until tensions rose over coronavirus precautions. He was sentenced Wednesday.

Funeral of ex-Milwaukee archbishop marked by prayer, protest

Funeral of ex-Milwaukee archbishop marked by prayer, protest

Hundreds of supporters, as well as advocates for victims of clergy sexual abuse, attended retired Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland's funeral, which was marked by an open acknowledgement of his mistakes. Weakland died Aug. 22 at age 95. He led the Milwaukee Archdiocese for 25 years before stepping down after a theology student revealed he had been paid $450,000 in 1997 to settle a sexual assault claim against Weakland. Weakland maintained the contact was consensual, but he also admitted in 2008 that he had moved sexually abusive priests from parish to parish. At his funeral Tuesday, the Rev. Steven Avella said Weakland's mistakes were hanging over the ceremony. He says many people loved Weakland, but that some did not and their anger can't be dismissed.

5 tied to Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot face key hearing

5 tied to Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot face key hearing

A judge has begun hearing evidence to determine if five men will face trial for their alleged roles in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The proceedings in state court came six days after two leaders were convicted in federal court. Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor and Shawn Fix are all from Michigan. They're charged with providing material support for terrorist acts as well as a gun crime. Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, faces the same material support charge. Judge Michael Stepka must decide if there is probable cause to send the men to trial in Antrim County, a low bar at this stage of the case. The county is the location of Whitmer’s Elk Rapids vacation home.

Parents sue Eau Claire schools for transgender policy

A group of parents is suing the Eau Claire Area School District for guidance it issued to staff members on supporting transgender students. Parents Protecting Our Children, a group of parents with children in the Eau Claire school system, argued in a complaint filed in federal court Wednesday that the school’s policies for supporting transgender students violate constitutional protections for parental rights and religious freedom. A school policy titled “Administrative Guidance for Gender Identity Support” encourages transgender students to talk to staff members about their concerns and instructs employees to be careful in talking to parents, since not all students are “out” to their families.

Jacob Blake's uncle alleges Wisconsin deputies tortured him

Jacob Blake's uncle alleges Wisconsin deputies tortured him

An uncle of Jacob Blake filed a federal lawsuit alleging sheriff’s deputies in Wisconsin unjustly arrested and tortured him during a protest over the 2020 Kenosha police shooting of his nephew. Justin Blake filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Milwaukee. He alleges that he was standing quietly outside Kenosha’s public safety building during an April 2021 protest when sheriff’s deputies arrested him and strapped him into an emergency restraint chair for almost seven hours. He says his neck, back and shoulders were injured and that the Kenosha County deputies’ treatment of him amounted to state-sponsored torture. A white police officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, during a domestic disturbance in August 2020. He was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Judge: Pipeline can operate on reservation amid reroute work

A federal judge will allow an oil and gas pipeline to continue to flow on a northern Wisconsin American Indian reservation while its operators work to reroute the line around the tribal land. The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued Enbridge in 2019 demanding it remove the section of line that runs across the tribe’s reservation in Ashland County. The tribe is concerned the pipeline could rupture and contaminate its drinking water. Enbridge has been working on a 40-mile reroute around the reservation. Western District Judge William Conley ruled Wednesday the company can continue to operate the line on the reservation until its relocation project is finished.

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth has died: Money, anthems change with incoming king

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News