3 arrested during protest in support of Jacob Blake Jr.

Kenosha police announced earlier this month that Sheskey had returned from administrative leave. Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said in a release that Sheskey was found to have been acting within department policy and would not be disciplined in the shooting of Blake. Sheskey is currently working a desk job and has not returned to patrol, according to police.

McLean said in a statement before Sunday's rally that “safety and healing” won’t happen if Sheskey is allowed to return to work “like nothing happened.”

Sheskey and two other Kenosha officers were trying to arrest Blake on an outstanding warrant when a pocketknife fell from his pants during a scuffle. Blake said he picked it up before heading to a vehicle to drive away with two of his children in the back seat. He said he was prepared to surrender once he put the knife in the vehicle.