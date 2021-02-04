3 dead, including gunman, in Washington County

KEWASKUM, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say three people are dead, including a man who exchanged gunfire with deputies following a home invasion in Washington County.

According to authorities, someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 Wednesday afternoon after a man forced his way into the home and demanded keys to a vehicle. The man then fatally shot a resident of the home before law enforcement officers arrived.

Officials say a neighbor who heard the gunshots called 911 to report a man with a gun was walking toward his or her house. Sheriff's deputies arrived and exchanged gunfire with the man who then ran away.

Officers established a perimeter and began to search for the man using a drone and eventually finding him in the area. Deputies approached and found him dead from a gunshot wound. A gun was found nearby.

During a search of nearby properties, SWAT officers located one additional victim that died of an apparent gunshot wound, according to sheriff's officials.

