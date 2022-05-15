3 fatal shootings in Milwaukee one day after 21 hurt

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating three fatal shootings that happened roughly a day after 21 people were injured in three downtown shootings Friday night that led officials to impose a curfew on the area.

Authorities said the three fatal shootings happened late Saturday and early Sunday morning.

Fox6 News reports that the Milwaukee County medical examiner said a 21-year-old man died after a shooting that happened near 11th and Rogers streets around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

About 40 minutes later, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was killed in a shooting that police said might be related to a robbery. The victim had a gun in his possession.

The third fatal shooting happened near 19th and Lincoln streets around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said a 28-year-old Milwaukee man died.

Police did not immediately identify the victims in those shootings and no arrests were reported Sunday morning.

At the time those shootings happened, a curfew was in place in downtown Milwaukee requiring everyone age 20 or younger to be off the street by 11 p.m. That curfew will also be in effect Sunday night after the Milwaukee Bucks play the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of their playoff series Sunday afternoon.

All of the victims of Friday's shootings are expected to survive. All three of Friday's shootings, including one that injured 17 people, happened within blocks of the Milwaukee arena where the Bucks played the Celtics in Game 6. At least 11 people have been arrested in connection with those shootings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

