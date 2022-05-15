 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

3 fatal shootings in Milwaukee one day after 21 hurt

Milwaukee police are investigating three fatal shootings that happened roughly a day after 21 people were injured in three downtown shootings Friday night that led officials to impose a curfew on the area

  • 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating three fatal shootings that happened roughly a day after 21 people were injured in three downtown shootings Friday night that led officials to impose a curfew on the area.

Authorities said the three fatal shootings happened late Saturday and early Sunday morning.

Fox6 News reports that the Milwaukee County medical examiner said a 21-year-old man died after a shooting that happened near 11th and Rogers streets around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

About 40 minutes later, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was killed in a shooting that police said might be related to a robbery. The victim had a gun in his possession.

The third fatal shooting happened near 19th and Lincoln streets around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said a 28-year-old Milwaukee man died.

Police did not immediately identify the victims in those shootings and no arrests were reported Sunday morning.

People are also reading…

At the time those shootings happened, a curfew was in place in downtown Milwaukee requiring everyone age 20 or younger to be off the street by 11 p.m. That curfew will also be in effect Sunday night after the Milwaukee Bucks play the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of their playoff series Sunday afternoon.

All of the victims of Friday's shootings are expected to survive. All three of Friday's shootings, including one that injured 17 people, happened within blocks of the Milwaukee arena where the Bucks played the Celtics in Game 6. At least 11 people have been arrested in connection with those shootings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire at Wisconsin anti-abortion office investigated as arson

Fire at Wisconsin anti-abortion office investigated as arson

Police say arson investigators are probing a fire inside the headquarters of anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action, where someone had spray-painted a message outside. Madison police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer told the Wisconsin State Journal that the fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday.  It wasn’t immediately clear who vandalized the building, but the message “If abortions aren’t safe than you aren’t either” was spray-painted on the building. The lobbying group's president, Julaine Appling, said she considers the fire a “direct threat” given that it happened just a few days after a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked that suggested the court may soon overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

Hundreds demonstrate potential overturn of Roe at Capitol

Hundreds demonstrate potential overturn of Roe at Capitol

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the state Capitol in Madison Tuesday night to protest the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. If the court’s draft opinion becomes its final decision, nearly all abortions in Wisconsin would be illegal. A crowd that began with a few hundred people about 7 p.m. soon swelled to more than 1,000, filling two city blocks as they marched from the Capitol to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Library Mall. Some in the crowd held signs, including one which read “Women’s rights are human rights.”

State regulators approve large hog farm in Crawford County

The Department of Natural Resources has approved a permit for a new factory farm in southwestern Wisconsin, a region known for its rolling hills and clear trout streams. Howard “AV” Roth plans to construct a second hog farm, this one capable of producing up to 140,000 piglets a year. The farm in Crawford County will also have about 5,100 female pigs and about 50 boars. The piglets will be shipped to other farms to be raised. Area residents are concerned that liquid manure could be over-applied to fields as fertilizer and potentially sink down into the groundwater, or run off of the soil and into streams and rivers, 

Man accused of killing toddler in Madison faces 18 counts

Prosecutors have filed a new criminal complaint alleging 18 charges against a man accused of killing and sexually assaulting a toddler last month in Madison. The charges against 23-year-old Marshawn Giles include first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree child sexual assault and substantial battery. Giles is being held on $1 million cash bond. Authorities say the 20-month-old girl died from blunt force injuries to her head, leaving her with multiple skull fractures.  WISC-TV reports that the autopsy also noted blunt force injuries elsewhere that were consistent with sexual assault. Dane County Court Commissioner Brian Asmus says he likely hasn’t seen anything as serious in his 22-year career.

2 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Milwaukee

Two people are dead in a wrong-way crash on the interstate in Milwaukee. Sheriff’s officials say a 27-year-old woman drove north in the southbound lanes of I-43/94 about 2 a.m. Wednesday and collided with a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old man. Authorities say both drivers were alone in their vehicles and were pronounced dead a short time later. The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about five hours. The investigation into the crash and their deaths is ongoing.

Sheriff's official: 4 children die in Wisconsin house fire

Sheriff's official: 4 children die in Wisconsin house fire

Authorities say four children died with their pets in a house fire in a small town in east central Wisconsin. Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold says crews responded Thursday night to the fire in the Town of Little Falls. Captain Jeffrey Spencer of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the victims were all children. The sheriff’s office and fire department have not released their names or ages. Officials say the home was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters and sheriff’s deputies arrived. Arnold says firefighters tried to get inside, but were driven back by the intense heat, smoke and fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze from outside. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

Wisconsin anti-abortion office fire investigation ongoing

Wisconsin anti-abortion office fire investigation ongoing

No one has been arrested yet following a weekend fire and vandalism at the office of a prominent Wisconsin anti-abortion lobbying group. The fire at the Wisconsin Family Action office in Madison comes after two Catholic churches in Colorado, including one known for its annual anti-abortion display, were vandalized last week. The message “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” was spray-painted on the exterior of the office in Wisconsin. The fire is being investigated as arson. Madison police and fire officials, as well as the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, have scheduled a Monday update.  

Father, two young children have died in Barron house fire

Authorities say two young children and their father have died in a house fire in Barron County. Dispatchers received a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The caller said three people were still inside the burning house in Barron. Firefighters were able to pull two children from the burning home and they were taken to Mayo Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Barron police identified them as 5-year-old Emily Albee and 6-year-old Connor Albee. Authorities say the body of their 44-year-old father, Donald Albee, was later located in the house. The father’s girlfriend, who owned the home, was able get out of the house. Forty-nine-year-old Delores Dahlberg  and was treated at the scene for injuries. 

Judge finds lame-duck settlement language unconstitutional

A judge has decided that provisions in contentious Wisconsin lame-duck legislation that gives the Republican-controlled Legislature the power to approve or reject the attorney general's settlement proposals are unconstitutional. Republican lawmakers passed requirements during a lame-duck session in 2018 that require Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to seek approval from the GOP-controlled Joint Finance Committee before settling cases. Kaul filed a lawsuit in November 2020 arguing the law violates the separation of powers doctrine as applied to environmental and consumer protection cases and cases involving the executive branch. The Wisconsin State Journal reports Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford ruled Thursday in Kaul's favor. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Saturday “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News