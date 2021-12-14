 Skip to main content
3 killed, 1 injured in two-vehicle collision in Madison

Madison police say three people were killed and one was injured in a two-vehicle collision on the city’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison police say three people were killed and one was injured in a two-vehicle collision on the city's east side Tuesday.

Authorities said the crash happened about 9:20 a.m. when a sedan and an SUV collided on Highway 51 near Cottage Grove Road.

Police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer says the drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the SUV were killed, while a passenger in the sedan suffered a broken leg and was taken to University Hospital.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation. No identities have been released.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.

