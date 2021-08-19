 Skip to main content
3 killed along I-94 after getting out of their vehicles
3 killed along I-94 after getting out of their vehicles

JEFFERSON, Wis. (AP) — Three people were struck and killed along the interstate in Jefferson County after they got out of their vehicles following a crash, according to sheriff's officials.

A vehicle pulling a cargo trailer was traveling westbound when it veered out of control and crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 94 early Wednesday morning. A second vehicle crashed into the first vehicle pulling the trailer. A third vehicle at the scene passed by, but then backtracked to give aid.

Authorities say the three drivers got out of their vehicles and were struck and killed by a fourth vehicle.

Officials say they are not pursuing criminal charges against the driver of the fourth vehicle at this time, calling it a ” tragic accident,” WTMJ-TV reported.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WTMJ-TV.

