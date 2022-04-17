 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 killed in 2-car crash in Frankfort; 1 hurt trying to help

Authorities say three people were killed after a two-vehicle collision on a highway in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed Saturday night after a two-vehicle collision on a highway in Frankfort. A person who stopped to help was injured when struck by another vehicle.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said the three people involved in the initial crash about 11:30 p.m. were pronounced dead at the scene. A motorist who pulled over in an attempt to render first aid was stuck by vehicle passing the scene and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

The sheriff's office said the two crashes took place on an unlit section of a state highway.

The incidents remain under investigation. The names of those involved have not been released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

