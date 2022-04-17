3 killed in 2-car crash in Frankfort; 1 hurt trying to help

FRANKFORT, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed Saturday night after a two-vehicle collision on a highway in Frankfort. A person who stopped to help was injured when struck by another vehicle.
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said the three people involved in the initial crash about 11:30 p.m. were pronounced dead at the scene. A motorist who pulled over in an attempt to render first aid was stuck by vehicle passing the scene and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.
The sheriff's office said the two crashes took place on an unlit section of a state highway.
The incidents remain under investigation. The names of those involved have not been released.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.