 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 people killed in multi-vehicle crash in Jefferson County
0 Comments
AP

3 people killed in multi-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Jefferson County early Wednesday, according to sheriff's officials.

Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath said that about 4 a.m. a vehicle pulling a trailer veered out of control and slammed into a guardrail on I-94 westbound. A second vehicle and then a semi crashed into the cargo trailer and guardrail.

The westbound lanes between Johnson Creek and Lake Mills were closed as investigators worked the crash scene, but have since reopened.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Lake Mills Fire Department, Johnson Creek EMS, Watertown EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Skeleton sheds light on ancient Pompeii

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News